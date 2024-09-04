Centerville schools propose tax levy for third time; outlines budget, staff cuts if rejected

CENTERVILLE — One school district could be seeing big cuts.

Centerville Schools released their deduction plan that includes major budget cuts and more staff reductions.

It all depends on whether a tax levy on the November ballot passes.

Centerville’s November ballot will have a 3.9 mill tax levy, it’s the third time a levy has been proposed.

If it’s denied again Centerville School District will be seeing major changes.

“If you live in Centerville, you can afford to pay for the levies,” Kathy Murphy, Centerville resident said.

The levy would cost just over $11 a month for anyone whose home is valued at $100,000.

That’s why Murphy said she voted yes on the previous two levies.

She spoke about the possible cuts included in Centerville’s reduction plan.

“That’s just incredibly sad. Children need all these programs,” Murphy said.

The reduction plan was approved on Tuesday and includes changes to this and the next school year.

The district said the immediate changes would be less fine part performances.

For the 2025-2026 school year changes would include reducing after-school activities, increasing class size due to staff cuts, and an increase in the walk zone for students K-8th grade to two miles.

Currently, the walk zone radius is one mile for students in second-12th grades and there is no walk zone for students below second grade.

Murphy said she doesn’t think kids should have to walk at all.

She hopes that since the reductions are now public, voters will be able to make an informed decision.

