Centerville City Schools shares spending, reduction plans with residents

CENTERVILLE — Families this evening are hearing a Centerville City Schools proposal to cut more than 40 positions.

The listening session, which includes two presentations and several informal meetings to discuss school finances and possible next steps for additional district funding, began at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Cline Elementary.

The school district last November proposed a 5.9-mill levy for voters to consider. It would raise $12.9 million for operating expenses (5.2 mills) and permanent improvements (0.7 mills).

Four months later, the district proposed yet another revenue question for the ballot, this one a 3.9 mill levy, to raise $11.2 million for district operations. The March levy would have increased property taxes and cost a homeowner $137 a year per appraised home valued at $100,000, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

Voters rejected both.

In the aftermath, the district in January announced that 41 teachers have to be laid off through phased reductions and that there will be no budget increase for the 2025 school year.

There are more than 8,000 students and more than 1,100 teachers and support staff in the district.

The last time voters approved additional funding for Centerville schools was 2019.

