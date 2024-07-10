‘Critical’ water main struck in Montgomery County; northern region to be impacted

DAYTON — A portion of Montgomery County is impacted after a “critical” water main was struck Wednesday.

Contractors working in the area of Shoup Mill and Riverside roads struck the water main, according to a spokesperson for the county’s environmental services.

This particular line feeds water directly from the City of Dayton’s Miami Water Plant to Montgomery County customers.

As a result, the majority of the northern region of the county will be impacted.

Currently, there are 14 homes without water.

The full impact is not known at this time.

Residents may experience a decrease in water pressure, no water pressure, or discolored water.

At this time an official boil advisory has not been issued.

We will continue to follow this story.

Main break (Credit: Montgomery County)













