Law enforcement searching for man who cut off ankle monitor, has local ties

GREENE COUNTY — Law enforcement is searching for a man who they said cut off his ankle monitor and may have ties to Greene County.

Dominick Pickles, 24, of Defiance, Ohio was arrested in the fall of 2023 for various sex offenses involving a minor.

Police said he was caught in a vehicle with an 11-year-old in the middle of the night who he traveled from Definace to Maumee to visit.

Pickles was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury for several related felonies and ultimately pled guilty to felony offenses related to child pornography.

Dominick cut off his ankle monitor and failed to appear for his sentencing hearing at the end of April.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Pickles is believed to have ties to the Greene County area.

If he is spotted law enforcement asks you to contact your local police, or the Maumee Police Department with any tips to: detective@maumee.org.





