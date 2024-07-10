2 firefighters arrested, accused of setting fire to a church

CORINTH, Ky. — Two firefighters are facing charges after they allegedly set fire to a church.

Police arrested Brendan Gibson and Robert Hughes of Williamstown, Ky. on July 8, Kentucky State Police told our news partners at WCPO.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Corinth Fire, Williamstown Fire, and Dry Ridge Fire all responded to the Shiloh Full Gospel Church in Corinth at around 5:50 a.m. on July 8.

An arrest report states that Hughes and Gibson were both among the first firefighters to arrive at the Church.

>> Man accused of breaking into Ohio pet store found with 4 hamsters in his pants

Investigator’s findings into the fire suggested Gibson and Hughes started the fire themselves.

Both men later confessed to KSP that they had started the fire.

Further detail was not included in the arrest report.

Both Gibson and Hughes are currently being held in the Grant County Detention Center on $10,000 bonds.

Pastor Greg Cheeks with the Shiloh Full Gospel Church in Corinth said they are unable to make repairs.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Cheeks said in a statement to WCPO. “We’re left at the point where there are no funds to rehab the building. It’s horrible.”

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group