Officers find man with 4 hamsters in his pants, accused of breaking into Ohio pet store

COLUMBUS — A man accused of breaking into an Ohio pet store was arrested early Tuesday morning.

>>Busy street closed after firefighters respond to Dayton recycling center fire

Columbus Police officers were dispatched to report someone breaking into Roosters just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Officers discovered the restaurant was broken into as well as a pet shop. Several animals were set loose.

“To my knowledge, officers have been able so far to recover two dogs, multiple birds, I believe a hamster, and at least a couple of bunnies,” said Sgt. Joe Albert, Columbus Division of Police

When officers arrested the suspect, they found a sleep near Big Lots. They also discovered four hamsters in his pants.

Matthew Pancake, 31, is in Franklin County Jail on two felony charges.

They are breaking and entering as well as vandalism.

©2024 Cox Media Group