Busy street closed after firefighters respond to Dayton recycling center fire

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a fire at a Dayton recycling center early Wednesday morning.

Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of E. Monument Avenue on reports of a fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

When our crews arrived, the fire was out.

Photos from the scene show firefighters removing what appeared to be burned trash out of the facility.

Dayton Police have closed E. Monument Avenue while firefighters investigate the fire.

