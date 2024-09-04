22 Ohio counties declared ‘natural disaster areas’ due to drought

OHIO — Twenty-two counties in Ohio have been declared a “natural disaster area” due to 8 weeks of severe drought conditions, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

The move announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture will allow farmers in those 22 counties and 18 neighboring counties to apply for emergency loans from the federal government, WBNS reported.

The counties listed in the natural disaster declaration are: Athens, Belmont, Fairfield, Fayette, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Vinton and Washington.

Most Ohio counties are experiencing abnormally dry conditions this summer. The counties in the southeast are the hardest hit.

BREAKING: 22 Ohio Counties have been declared a “Natural Disaster Area” due to 8 weeks of severe drought conditions. Counties included below ⬇️ - 12:22 PM 9/4/24 Posted by Weather Specialist Nick Dunn on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

