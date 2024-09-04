Man facing federal child porn charges to stay in jail before trial; new details revealed

DAYTON — A former childcare worker, teacher, and soccer coach who is a suspect in a child porn case learned he will stay in jail before trial.
News Center 7′s John Bedell was in court and will have the latest details on News Center 7 at 5:00.
Inside U.S. District Court in Dayton Wednesday, News Center 7 learned new information involving the child porn allegations against David Snell.
Federal prosecutors say he had at least 15 social media accounts and used fake names to communicate with a victim.
They also accused of him of taking steps to try and “obscure his identity” on his laptop.
We will continue updating this story.