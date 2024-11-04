Candidates make final push, polls gearing up to welcome voters ahead of election day

OHIO — With Election Day on the horizon, candidates are wrapping up their campaigns and polls are gearing up to welcome voters on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher is looking at one of the biggest races on the Ohio Ballot and what Ohioans are thinking ahead of Election Week LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

Early Voting wrapped up yesterday and with polls preparing to welcome voters tomorrow, many eyes are on one of the biggest races in Ohio: the U.S. Senate race between Bernie Moreno and Sherrod Brown.

Both U.S. Senate Candidates made stops in the Miami Valley over the weekend, holding rallies where they urged their supporters to get more people to go out and vote.

One thing that stuck out to voters was the nearly $100 million raised between the two campaigns.

It totaled at $98 million, with Sherrod Brown pulling in $76 million and Bernie Moreno raising $22 million.

Voters who talked to News Center 7 said they were concerned about where the money is going.

“I believe that the money should have went to the vets that went and tried to save us. Now it’s time for us to save them,” Moraine resident Lisa Bigsgard said.

“The homeless shelters, the homeless people. I think it should be put towards there,” Moraine resident Vonda Ford said.

Both Candidates were in the Miami Valley putting in their last efforts before the big day on Tuesday.

“I’m for Ohio. He’s for they them. The reality is I’m going to work every single day to make the lives of Ohioans better,” Bernie Moreno said at his rally in Brookville.

“I don’t really see it left or right. I see it who’s on your side, who’s on my side? Whose side are you on? Who do you fight for? What do you fight against? And you look at, look at the accomplishments of the last four years that that we did together,” Sherrod Brown said at his rally in Dayton.

News Center 7 will be following the U.S. Senate race here in Ohio, as well as everyone else on the ballot, all day Tuesday for Election Day.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



