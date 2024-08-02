Republican leaders call for Montgomery County Clerk of Courts’ resignation following indictment

DAYTON — Republican leaders are calling for the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts to resign in the wake of his criminal indictment.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: County municipal judge suspended as he faces criminal charges; some call for resignation

Montgomery County Republican Party Chairman Phil Plummer and others are calling for the immediate resignation of Mike Foley, who was formally charged with several crimes including theft in office and unlawfully asking public employees for political contributions.

“The indictment on multiple counts is a grave matter that undermines public trust and confidence in our judicial system,” Plummer said. “Our community deserves leadership that is beyond reproach, especially in positions that uphold the law and manage the essential records of our legal proceedings.”

Plummer was joined in this by Montgomery County Treasurer John McManus and Republican State Senate candidate Charlotte McGuire who is calling for Foley and Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies to step aside.

>> RELATED: Grand jury indicts Montgomery County clerk of courts and a Municipal Court judge

“Their alleged actions are a betrayal of the public trust and to the oath they swore to uphold,” McGuire said. “I therefore call on my opponent to join me in demanding their immediate resignations to help uphold the integrity of our justice system and restore faith in our elected officials.”

Piergies is accused of working with Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley to unlawfully secure public contracts.

