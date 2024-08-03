Local school board approves levy for November ballot

CENTERVILLE — A school district in Montgomery County will place a levy on the November ballot.

The Centerville Board of Education approved a resolution to place a 3.9-mill operating levy on the ballot at a special meeting on August 1, according to a spokesperson from the district.

The proposed levy would generate $11.2 million yearly for the district’s operating expenses.

The spokesperson said additional funds would be used to maintain current educational programs, implement the district’s strategic plan, and keep up with day-to-day expenses.

Voters rejected two previous requests for funding, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Centerville Schools Superintendent Jon Wesney said that due to the way public school districts are funded in Ohio, the need for additional funding does not go away.

The school district has made $3.5 million in cuts going into the 2024-25 school year. These cuts are based on a reduction plan approved by the school board in January.

“Unfortunately, Centerville Schools receives relatively flat funding from the state of Ohio and from voted levies each year,” Wesney said. “This means as costs rise, we must ask our community for additional funding or make significant changes to our educational programs.”

Cost-saving measures will impact staffing, transportation, field trips, the school calendar, and fees, the spokesperson said.

“We have continued to engage with community members to help them understand why our school district is in this position. Our school board is tasked with ensuring that Centerville Schools has the appropriate resources to effectively educate the children in our community. It is clear from our financial projections that additional funding is necessary to maintain our current educational programs, continue the implementation of the district’s strategic plan, and keep up with the rising costs of running our schools,” School Board President Allison Durnbaugh said.

