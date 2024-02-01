Concerns raised by community as Centerville schools ask for levy approval

CENTERVILLE — Centerville City Schools are once again asking the voters to approve a levy next month.

It comes after a previous levy failed back in November and the district says it forced them to make cuts, including teaching positions.

News Center 7 previously reported that Centerville school leaders spoke with residents about the levy Wednesday night.

March’s levy is not asking for as much money as the one that failed in November.

The one defeated in November would have generated $3 million a year.

Hershovitz says that number will be little more than $11 million.

If it passes, it will cost about $11.50 a month for a $100,000 homeowner.

After the November levy failed, the district said it had to cut four teachers and at least 10 other positions including special ed aides, custodians, clerical positions, and a bus driver.

“The $11 and some odd cents that each person would be paying, yeah it doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s hundreds of dollars per year for everyone. So, it is substantial,” Bill Taggert of Centerville said at Wednesday night’s meeting.

“We need more teachers,” said Anthony Coletta. “You can’t cut it and expect less teachers to teach kids.”

Hershovitz says the school district is already looking at making more cuts if the levy does not pass.

They said it will cut another 10 teachers for the 2024-25 school year, among other changes, to save another at least $1.5 million.

“We’ve looked at all areas of our operation, looking at ways to save money and reduce costs,” said Jon Wesney, Centerville City Schools Superintendent. “This additional ask would help us maintain the current classroom sizes, maintain teachers, and maintain and keep a high-quality program for our students and our community.”

There will be two more community forums before the March primary, one later this month and another in March.

















