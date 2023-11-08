Voters reject Centerville Schools permanent improvement levy

CENTERVILLE — A school levy looking to benefit Centerville City schools has been defeated.

The school district asked voters to approve a combined 5.4-mill operating and 0.5-mill permanent improvement levy.

57% of the voters were against Issue 13 while 43% were for it.

“Our goal is always to provide excellent educational opportunities for our students while responsibly managing our finances,” said Jon Wesney, Centerville City schools superintendent. “Our expenses continue to outpace our revenue, so we will start working with our Board of Education immediately on our next steps.”

He said those next steps would include a recommendation on when to return to the ballot, as well as a discussion about potential reductions for the 2024-25 school year.

Centerville-Washington Township voters last approved additional funding for Centerville schools in 2019.

