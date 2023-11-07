Northmont City Schools looking to pass emergency tax levy

ENGLEWOOD — Voters in the Northmont City School District will be presented with an emergency levy looking to benefit the district.

The school district asked voters to approve an additional 5.5-mill emergency levy expected to generate about $4 million per year for a 10-year period.

May, Northmont voters rejected a 7.2 mill levy which would have provided the district with around $5.8 million. It failed by over 700 votes.

The tax increase would have equated to $274 for every $100,000 in property value per year.

