‘Gut-wrenching;’ Local school district reacts after voters reject levy

ENGLEWOOD — A local district has said voters not passing an emergency levy Tuesday night is ‘gut-wrenching.’

Voters in the Northmont Local Schools district ultimately chose to reject a 5.5-mill emergency levy expected to generate about $4 million per year for 10 years.

Tony Thomas, superintendent of Northmont said the defeat is “gut-wrenching as we know that it will hurt our students.”

“The Northmont administration will have discussions with stakeholders and eventually make recommendations to the Board of Education to curb expenditures,” he added.

Voters last passed a levy in the district in 2016.

Thomas said right now the district is in a deficit.

When their levy did not pass earlier this year in May, the district closed Englewood Elementary School.

It also cut nearly 30 staff positions to save costs.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis will talk to the school board president about what the district plans to do during WHIO-TV Tonight at 11 p.m.









