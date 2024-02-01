Residents voice concerns about Centerville school levy at public forum

CENTERVILLE — Centerville school leaders talked with residents about a levy they will see on the March ballot.

This is after voters said no to a levy in November.

The district said that failure forced the district to make cuts, including teaching positions.

March’s levy is a reduced amount from November’s.

'Gut-wrenching;' Local school districts reacts after voters reject levy

November’s levy would have generated $13 million a year for the district.

In March that number will be a little more than $11 million.

If it passes it will cost about $11.50 a month for a $100,000 homeowner.

“The $11 and some odd cents that each person would be paying, yeah it doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s hundreds of dollars per year for everyone. So it is substantial,” Bill Taggert of Centerville said.

There will be two more community forums before the March primary.

