Man seriously hurt after being hit by wrong-way driver, police said

DAYTON — A man suffered serious injuries after a wrong-way driver hit him Saturday.

Dayton officers and medics responded at 11:15 p.m. to Hess and Brown Streets on reports of a crash, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

A 36-year-old woman was driving a 2011 Silver Lexus IS on Hess Street the wrong way on a one-way street.

When the woman tried to turn onto Brown Street, she hit a 2011 Ford Fusion at an unknown speed, the crash report said.

Medics transported a 34-year-old man to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers cited the woman for going the wrong way.

