Voters asked to approve money to build new Beavercreek high school this fall

BEAVERCREEK — As students return to class today, Beavercreek City Schools are asking voters for more money to build a new high school this fall.

Beavercreek Superintendent Paul Otten told News Center 7 that the district has a growing population and its buildings are reaching capacity.

“Our kids have great opportunities in Beavercreek, but the one area that we know we feel a lot of stress and strain is really on space,” he said.

If the district can build a new high school, it would renovate the high school into a new middle school.

