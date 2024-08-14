Students return to class amid staff cuts after failed tax levy in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Centerville students return to class after staff cuts following a failed levy.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the school district had to cut over 40 positions after two previous levies failed.

The district is now putting a new levy on the ballot again this November.

Centerville School Superintendent Jon Wesney told News Center 7 that the district cut about 48 positions that saved about $3.5 million going into his school year.

News Center 7 asked him what he thinks the district can do differently to encourage people to approve the latest one.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that the money the need for additional revenue doesn’t go away,” said Wesney. “And so just like your household, you have inflation and costs and expenses that you have to take care of so to school districts.”

He added if the levy did not pass, the district would have to look at more cuts or other ways to save money.

