$265M bond issue on ballot for Beavercreek voters; School district looking to build new high school

BEAVERCREEK, Greene County — A new high school could be on the horizon in Greene County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Beavercreek City Schools has a 4.9-mil bond issue on the November ballot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Beavercreek City Schools superintendent Paul Otten previously told News Center 7 that the district has a growing student population.

Right now, three elementary schools in the district are using portable trailers as classrooms.

“Our kids have great opportunities in Beavercreek, but the one area that we know we feel a lot of stress and strain is really on space, and for us looking at it,” Otten told News Center 7. “I would say to our community, this is a great opportunity for us to have something for our district, for our community, that serves our kids.”

If approved, the bond issue would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $172 each year.

Otten says the district would renovate the old high school and turn it into a new middle school if the levy passes.

It would also convert the existing middle schools into elementary schools.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



