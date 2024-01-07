Bengals, Browns conclude regular season in ‘Battle of Ohio’ matchup

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will conclude the 2023-24 regular season this afternoon in the second round of this year’s ‘Battle of Ohio.’

>>Bengals look to ‘find a way to win’ Sunday when they host Browns, says Coach Taylor

The Browns won the first game, 24-3, in Week 1 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sept. 10.

A lot has changed since the first meeting.

>>Browns lose QB Deshaun Watson to season-ending shoulder surgery

>>Bengals QB Joe Burrow out for season with wrist injury

Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson were the team’s starting quarterbacks to begin the season.

Both suffered season-ending injuries.

>>Browns to sit Joe Flacco for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Bengals

Jake Browning will start for Cincinnati while former Bengal Jeff Driskel is the fifth different starting quarterback for Cleveland.

The Browns are sitting Joe Flacco after clinching a playoff spot following a Week 17 home win over the New York Jets.

Cleveland will be playing a handful of backups against the Bengals today.

“I feel like we’ve earned that opportunity with how we took care of business the previous week,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a news conference this week. “So, our full intent is to go down there, play well, and get a win. That’s our motivation. That’s what we plan on doing.

>>Bengals make roster moves ahead of Sunday game

Cincinnati is coming off back-to-back road losses to Pittsburgh and Kansas City and are eliminated from the playoffs.

Jake Browning will be the Bengals’ starting quarterback this afternoon as they will look to end the season at 9-8.

>>Browns make roster moves ahead of season-finale matchup

Kickoff between the Bengals and Browns will begin at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The game will be televised on Channel 7.

It will also be broadcast on AM 1290, WHIO Radio.

©2024 Cox Media Group