Browns to sit Joe Flacco for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Bengals

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns announced that Jeff Driskel will start at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Browns may rest starters Sunday against Bengals with playoffs clinched

Coach Kevin Stefanski also announced that P.J. Walker will serve as the backup quarterback for Week 18 and veteran QB Joe Flacco will rest for Sunday’s game.

Driskel will be the fifth different starting quarterback for the Browns.

“Jeff’s a guy with the system knowledge from Arizona, is helpful to get out there,” Stefanski said. “P.J. Walker will be the backup. He’s been great for us. He started in games and won for us. But just felt like this was the right thing to do for the team in this particular instance to give Jeff an opportunity to show us what he’s capable of as well.”

>>5 Browns players selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, 3 voted as starters

He did not get into specifics about who would be available Sunday against the Bengals but said this week presents an opportunity for some of their backups or younger players who have not gotten a lot of in-game reps this season.

“We’re going to use this opportunity to rest some guys,” Stefanski said. “I feel like we’ve earned that opportunity with how we took care of business the previous week.”

He admitted that they won’t be able to rest everybody, and some players will still dress for Sunday and should be ready to take the field.

>>Joe Flacco throws 3 TD passes and Browns clinch unlikely spot in playoffs with 37-20 win over Jets

The Browns are 11-5 this season and clinched a playoff spot by beating the New York Jets on Week 17.

They conclude the regular season by playing the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

The game will be televised on Channel 7 and broadcast on AM 1290, WHIO Radio.

©2024 Cox Media Group