Browns make roster moves ahead of season-finale matchup

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (11-5) have made roster moves ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8).

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Browns to sit Joe Flacco for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Bengals

Safety Vincent Gray and Kicker Riley Patterson have been elevated from the practice squad, according to a spokesperson from the team.

Gray, from Michigan, is in his first NFL season.

He was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but joined the Browns’ practice squad on Nov. 7, the spokesperson said.

Patterson, from Memphis, is in his third NFL season.

>>RELATED: Bengals make roster moves ahead of Sunday game

He originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021, the spokesperson said.

Patterson has made an appearance in 38 career games with the Detroit Lions (2021 and 2023), Jacksonville Jaguars (2022) and Browns (2023).

He has made 59 of 67 field goal attempts and 91 of 95 two-point conversions, the spokesperson said.

During the 2023-2024 season, Patterson appeared in 13 games with the Lions, where he completed 15 of 17 field goal attempts.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cleveland Browns sign new kicker to practice squad

On Dec. 25, Patterson signed with the Browns.

Last week, he converted one field goal and four two-point conversions, the spokesperson said.

The Browns will play the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m., in Cincinnati.

©2024 Cox Media Group