Bengals make roster moves ahead of Sunday game

CINCINNATI, OHIO — The Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) have made a roster move ahead of their Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns (11-5).

Cornerback Sidney Jones IV and Wide Receiver Stanley Morgan have been moved from the practice squad to the active roster, according to a spokesperson from the team.

Jones and Morgan have been classified as standard elevations.

On Monday, Jones and Morgan will revert to the practice squad, the spokesperson said.

The Bengals will play the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m., in Cincinnati.

