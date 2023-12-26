Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns sign new kicker to practice squad

By WHIO Staff

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K.Aller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns signed a new kicker to their practice squad, according to a statement from the team.

K Riley Patterson has signed to the Browns practice squad on Christmas Day.

Patterson (6-0, 195) is in his third NFL season out of Memphis, the team said.

He originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

He has appeared in 37 career games with the Lions, in both 2021 and 2023, and the Jaguars in 2022.

Patterson has made 58 of 66 field goal attempts and 87 of 90 PATs, the teams said.

This season, he appeared in 13 total games with the Lions. Additionally, he converted 15 of 17 field goal attempts.

