Browns QB nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week award for 2nd straight week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

He was previously nominated for his Week 14 play against Jacksonville where he threw for 311 yards and three scores.

>>Browns rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears

On Sunday, Flacco led the Browns to a comeback win over the Chicago Bears.

After struggling through the first three quarters throwing three interceptions, he completed 11 of 13 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Flacco finished the game passing for 374 yards and a pair of scores in Cleveland’s 20-17 win. He has gone 2-1 as the Browns’ starting quarterback.

Other nominees include Tampa Bay quarterback, and former Brown Baker Mayfield, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

>>Browns name Joe Flacco starting quarterback remainder of season

Cleveland’s next game will be Sunday when they play at Houston at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7 and broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

©2023 Cox Media Group