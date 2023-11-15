Browns lose QB Deshaun Watson to season-ending shoulder surgery

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will be without one of the offensive stars for the remainder of the season.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Watson suffered two injuries on different plays in the first half of the Browns’ Sunday afternoon win over the Baltimore Ravens. An MRI revealed a high-ankle sprain in his left ankle and a displaced fracture to the glenoid, which is part of the shoulder.

“Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns’ Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage,” the team said.

Watson will be placed on season-ending injured reserve. He’s expected to make a full recovery and be back for the start of the 2024 season.

