Browns provide update on Nick Chubb’s recovery after season-ending injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns released an update on running back Nick Chubb, who has been out due to an injury.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Browns RB Nick Chubb officially out for season, will need surgery, head coach confirms

Chubb had his second surgery to repair a knee injury he sustained in a September game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Browns RB Nick Chubb out for season with ‘significant’ knee injury

This surgery aimed to repair his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), according to the update.

The Brown’s Head Physician James Voos performed the surgery at a hospital outside of Cleveland.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Browns’ Nick Chubb carted off field after gruesome knee injury

Voos considered Tuesday’s surgery a success and said that Chubb’s recovery is progressing well, according to the update.

The Browns medical team estimates that Chubb will fully recover and return to play during the 2024 season.

©2023 Cox Media Group