Browns RB Nick Chubb out for season with ‘significant’ knee injury

PITTSBURGH — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will be out for the season after suffering a “significant” season-ending knee injury Monday Night in Pittsburgh.

He injured his left knee after a five-yard run to the Steelers’ three-yard line early in the second quarter.

The injury was so graphic that ESPN elected not to show a replay of the injury.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the severity of the injury after they lost, 26-22, to the Steelers. He said the injury was a “significant” knee injury.

When asked if he anticipated Chubb being for the rest of the season, Stefanski said, “I do.”

Cleveland will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 24, at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

