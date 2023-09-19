Local

Browns’ Nick Chubb carted off field after gruesome knee injury

By WHIO Staff

Browns Steelers Football Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs past Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Cleveland Browns running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ was carted off the field during Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a gnarly knee injury.

In the second quarter, Chubb was hit low and his knee went inward.

The injury was so graphic, that ESPN elected not to show a replay of the injury.

He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Pittsburgh All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who tackled Chubb, was injured on the same play but later returned to the field, according to ESPN.

Chubb was replaced by Jerome Ford.

