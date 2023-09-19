Browns’ Nick Chubb carted off field after gruesome knee injury

PITTSBURGH — Cleveland Browns running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ was carted off the field during Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a gnarly knee injury.

In the second quarter, Chubb was hit low and his knee went inward.

>> Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dog debut ‘In the Air Tonight’ as new ‘MNF’ theme

The injury was so graphic, that ESPN elected not to show a replay of the injury.

He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Pittsburgh All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who tackled Chubb, was injured on the same play but later returned to the field, according to ESPN.

Chubb was replaced by Jerome Ford.

©2023 Cox Media Group