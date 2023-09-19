Browns RB Nick Chubb officially out for season, will need surgery, head coach confirms

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is officially out for the remainder of the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirms.

On Tuesday, Stefanski said he’s “very disappointed” for Chubb, who suffered a significant knee injury early in the second quarter of the Browns’ Monday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He will be missed, but he will bounce back. Of that, I have no doubt,” Stefanski said during a press conference Tuesday.

The specific details of Chubb’s injury have not been released, but Stefanski confirmed he would need surgery.

Chubb was at the Browns’ facility Tuesday. When he spoke with him, Stefanski said Chubb was “feeling disappointed.”

“These are very real people, and it hurts him. It hurts us. So, like I said before, we will support him in every way and then we’re going to do the best thing we can do to support him,” Stefanski said.

He noted the best way to honor Chubb, who teammates have called the “heart” of the team, will be to “go out there and perform.”

“I think that ultimately is what Nick expects this team to do,” he said.

