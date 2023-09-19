DeWine sends well wishes to Browns RB Nick Chubb following knee injury

CLEVELAND — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is sending well wishes to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb after he was seriously injured Monday.

DeWine took to social media Tuesday morning to say he and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine were wishing Chubb the best after sustaining a season-ending injury Monday night.

“Sports fans all over Ohio and around the country are thinking of him. We hope to see him back on the field after a full recovery,” DeWine wrote.

Fran and I are wishing the best this morning to @browns running back Nick Chubb. Sports fans all over Ohio and around the country are thinking of him. We hope to see him back on the field after a full recovery. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 19, 2023

Chubb injured his left knee after a run in the second quarter of Cleveland’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The injury was so graphic that ESPN elected not to show a replay of the injury.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the severity of the injury after they lost, 26-22, to the Steelers. He said the injury was a “significant” knee injury.

When asked if he anticipated Chubb being for the rest of the season, Stefanski said, “I do.”

