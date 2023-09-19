‘It is crucial;’ Homeowners urged to check heating systems as temperatures fall

The Ohio Department of Commerce and State Fire Marshal are urging people to have their heating systems checked as temperatures begin to fall.

Heating equipment is responsible for about one in six house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Divisions of Industrial Compliance says regular inspections are critical for homes and buildings that use boilers as their heating systems.

“Boilers are very effective heating systems, but can pose risks if not properly maintained,” DIC Superintendent Robb Coventry said. “That is why it is crucial for business and homeowners alike to have their boilers regularly inspected by a qualified contractor.”

Business and homeowners should check their boilers for the following indications that there could be an issue:

Water leaking from pipers or boiler itself, signs of leakage can be in the form of a white calcium build up.

Abnormal smells such as a bad egg or metallic smell, this is a sign of a possible gas leak.

Strange noises coming from boiler or pipes such as whistling, vibrating, gurgling, or banging.

Pilot light keeps going out or is yellow.

Discoloring or peeling paint on the boiler, this can be a sign of overheating.

Boiler repeatedly comes right back on after just shutting off.

If the boiler won’t start on its own and the reset button is pushed, this should only be done once before calling a contractor.

Business owners can schedule an inspection by calling the Division at 614-644-3532. If you’re a homeowner, you can call any contractor qualified to service a boiler or burner system to have their system inspected.

“A little prevention goes a long way when it comes to heating safety,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “We’re here to remind everyone that a well-maintained heating system is a safer one.”

