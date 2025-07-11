Child gets stuck inside claw machine at area community center

MASON — Video shows the moment a child went inside a claw machine at an area community center.

Mason police and EMS were called to the community center on Mason-Montgomery Road on July 7 to help get a child out of a stuffed animal claw machine, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Surveillance footage shows the moment the child walks towards the machine, looks into the door, and begins climbing inside.

A man with a volunteer shirt walks by the machine, appearing to see the child’s legs sticking out of the door before the child fully enters the machine.

In another clip, employees appear to unplug the machine and bring it into a nearby store as a woman who appears to be the child’s mom walks with them.

Police and EMS then work to open the back of the machine, letting the child out. A police report confirms the child had no injuries.

