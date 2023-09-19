Deputies on scene of school bus crash in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Harrison Township Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 7:40 a.m. to the intersection of Macy Street and Philadelphia Drive on initial reports of a crash involving a school bus.

Children were confirmed to be on the school bus at the time of the crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

