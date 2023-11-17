Bengals QB Joe Burrow out for season with wrist injury

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their star quarterback for the remainder of the season.

“Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the season,” the team announced Friday afternoon.

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his wrist and is “likely” to require surgery.

>> RELATED: Bengals’ Joe Burrow out vs. Ravens After suffering wrist injury

The confirmation comes after Burrow left Cincinnati’s Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a wrist injury in the second quarter.

Burrow said he “felt a pop” in the middle of a touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon in the second quarter, which he appeared to be in the most pain after throwing. The injury itself likely happened the play before when he was tackled by Ravens DL Jadaveon Clowney.

On Friday, he said the injury was disappointing.

“You work so hard for seasons and moments like these so whenever you get hurt and it ends it early it’s tough to handle, but that’s part of the game, been through it before so (I) just gotta grind it out,” Burrow said.

Burrow’s wrist was notable covered in some kind of sleeve or brace when the team arrived in Baltimore Wednesday, as pointed out during the game’s broadcast. He said Friday it was a compression sleeve, not a brace for an injury.

“It’s not uncommon for guys to wear compression sleeves on the plane. When you go up to that altitude, things can swell up,” he told reporters.

© 2023 Cox Media Group