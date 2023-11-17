Bengals’ Joe Burrow out vs. Ravens After suffering wrist injury

BALTIMORE — UPDATE @ 10:15 p.m.:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been ruled out after suffering a wrist injury in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals posted on social media.

The Ravens lead the Cincinnati Bengals 21-10 at halftime

We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.

QB Joe Burrow has been declared out. https://t.co/9gU5nZ5MqG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 17, 2023

INITIAL REPORT:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a right wrist injury in Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and his return in questionable, according to Kettering Health, the team’s official healthcare provider.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: QB Joe Burrow has a right wrist injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 17, 2023

Burrow went to the locker room after apparently injuring his wrist on a touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon in the second quarter of the pivotal AFC North game. He was seen going to the blue medical tent as soon as he left the field, our news partner WCPO.com reports.

He returned to the sideline after going to the locker room, but looked to be in pain as he tried to throw a football.

The Mixon touchdown put the Bengals ahead, 10-7, in the first half.

But with 1:43 remaining before halftime, the Ravens re-took the lead, 14-10.

We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.





©2023 Cox Media Group