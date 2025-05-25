Man to spend 125 years behind bars after shooting at authorities during SWAT standoff

LOGAN COUNTY — A man learned how long he will be in prison after barricading himself inside a Logan County house and shooting at law enforcement officers.

Holley Tolliver Jr. was sentenced to 125 to 130 and a half years in prison after being convicted on 22 felonies and 20 firearm specifications, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a jury found Tolliver guilty of several counts of felonious assault on an officer and discharging a firearm in April.

The conviction and sentence stem from an incident in the 11000 block of Big Bear Path on August 14, 2024.

Tolliver barricaded him inside the house, and a SWAT standoff started after authorities got reports of shots fired from inside.

Tolliver and one other person were hurt in this incident.

Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds said Tolliver fired shots at SWAT officers as they tried to get inside the house.

Deputies eventually shot Tolliver in the arm, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The standoff ended 12 hours after Tolliver surrendered.

