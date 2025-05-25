Man accused of killing stepson after argument over Fortnite turns into shooting

FLORIDA — A man is in jail after an argument with his stepson over Fortnite turned into a deadly shooting, according to WFTS TV and WCSC TV.

Authorities initially responded to reports of a domestic incident around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday at a home on Citrus Landing Boulevard in Davenport, Florida.

A 9-year-old was playing Fortnite on a cellphone, despite being told he was not allowed to play the game, both stations reported.

The mother, 48-year-old Adriane Daza, learned the child was playing Fortnite and took the cell phone away.

The 9-year-old got upset and walked into his mother’s room and took a handgun out of a nightstand drawer, according to both TV stations.

The mother quickly tried to take the handgun away from the child. Her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Agar Garcia, went into the room and eventually got the gun away from his stepson, WCSC TV reported.

At that time, Daza’s 26-year-old son, Azareel Martinez, walked into the room and got into an argument with Garcia, both stations reported.

Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker said Garcia allegedly shot his stepson, Martinez, multiple times before he fell to the ground.

Medics took the 26-year-old man to the hospital, where he later died.

Both stations report that Garcia was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail.

He is facing second-degree murder and unlawful storage of a firearm charges.

