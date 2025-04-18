Man accused of barricading himself in home, firing shots at deputies, learns verdict

LOGAN COUNTY — A man accused of barricading himself in a house and firing shots at deputies in Logan County has been found guilty.

A jury convicted Holley Tolliver Jr., 58, of 16 counts of felonious assault on an officer, 4 counts of discharging a firearm, and one count each of burglary and theft of firearms, according to the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office.

The verdict was read by Logan County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin Braig on Thursday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a man barricaded himself in a home in the 11,000 block of Big Bear Path on August 14.

The standoff started after reports of shots fired in the house.

Two people were hurt, including the suspect.

Deputies shot Tolliver in the arm, according to Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds.

The trial started on Monday, April 14, when jurors were transported to the scene of the shooting.

They visually observed the damage to the neighbor’s residences from the gunfire, as 34 witnesses testified, including a forensic psychologist, who evaluated Tolliver for competency and insanity to assess his mental state, the prosecutor’s office said.

He was found mentally competent to stand trial.

“We are pleased with the verdict. Mr. Tolliver’s actions put the lives of his neighbors, community, and many law enforcement officers in danger,” said Prosecutor Eric Stewart.

Tolliver faces decades in prison, the prosecutor’s office stated.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 19.

