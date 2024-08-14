Standoff reported in Logan Co. after shots fired into home

LOGAN COUNTY — A standoff is underway in Logan County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. the Logan County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they are handling a “standoff situation” on the north side of Indian Lake.

Deputies said the standoff started after reports of shots fired into a home.

The surrounding area was evacuated by deputies and everyone is advised to avoid the area, specifically around Big Bear Path.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

