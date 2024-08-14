Yellow Springs restaurant set to close its doors

YELLOW SPRINGS — A local restaurant will soon be closing its doors.

Calypso Grill and Smokehouse, located at 1535 Xenia Avenue in Yellow Springs, announced it will be shutting down on October 15.

“Thanks for 6 great years!” the restaurant said. “But don’t worry...There’s a new concept in the smoker...”

