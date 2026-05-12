Mother charged in ‘sadistic’ abuse of 7 children appears in court

DAYTON — New developments in a couple accused of abusing seven children in a Dayton home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court as the mother made her appearance. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

Heather Pippen stood in front of a judge by way of video, charged with four counts related to the abuse of her children and not cooperating with police.

Her boyfriend, Stephanas Golden, is facing 10 charges involving the children and resisting arrest.

TRENDING STORIES:

Court employees said Golden will appear at a later time as he had a medical issue.

Prosecutors believe Golden used belts, buckles, and paddles to beat all seven children.

He also allegedly punched a 14-year-old repeatedly in the chest.

“The child reported he thought hw was going to pass out or die,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

A 15-year-old girl managed to record her younger sibling being abused and get the video to social media to draw police attention.

“It will bring tears to your eyes to see what this guy is doing to this young child,” Heck said.

Prosecutors said Pippen knew about the abuse, and not only didn’t stop it but occasionally participated.

As a condition of her bond, she is not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victims.

A not guilty plea was entered for Pippen, and her bond was set at $50,000.

She could get out of jail by raising 10% of that.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]