Man who crashed stolen car, shot bystanders trying to help him sentenced to decades in prison

XENIA — The man who went on a violent crime spree in Greene County has learned his punishment.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Tyion Thornton crashed a stolen car and shot two men who tried to help him in Xenia.

Wednesday was sentencing for Thornton, where he learned he’ll be in prison until he’s nearly 50.

In a plea agreement, Thornton admitted to charges including attempted murder and felonious assault.

