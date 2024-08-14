Man who crashed stolen car, shot bystanders trying to help him sentenced to decades in prison

XENIA — The man who went on a violent crime spree in Greene County has learned his punishment.
News Center 7′s John Bedell was in court and will have the latest information on News Center 7 at 5:00.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Tyion Thornton crashed a stolen car and shot two men who tried to help him in Xenia.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of crashing stolen car, shooting 2 people enters plea
Wednesday was sentencing for Thornton, where he learned he’ll be in prison until he’s nearly 50.
In a plea agreement, Thornton admitted to charges including attempted murder and felonious assault.
We will continue updating this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group