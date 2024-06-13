Man accused of crashing stolen car, shooting 2 people enters plea

XENIA — A man accused of crashing a stolen car and then shooting two people has entered his plea.

Tyion Thorton, 19, pled guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, and receiving stolen property, according to a media release.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Nov. 3, 2023, police were called out to the 200 block of E. Second Street in Xenia on reports of a multi-vehicle crash around 1:30 a.m.

Thorton is accused of crashing a stolen Nissan Murano into numerous parked cars.

After the crash, several neighbors exited their homes to check on Thorton.

Thorton was approached by two neighbors and allegedly shot at least six times.

After one of the victims was struck and fell onto the ground, Thorton allegedly stood over him and fired several more times at point-blank range.

The victim was hit numerous times in the torso, chest, and arm but survived, according to the media release.

Thornton also is accused of shooting at a second victim. The second victim suffered a minor cut on his calf.

While officers were processing the shooting, they said were called to Wyoming Drive for reports of a stolen GMC Sierra Truck. Officers found the truck and Thorton at a Circle K parking lot. He was taken into custody

Thorton faces over 40 years in prison.

