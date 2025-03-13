Man sentenced for murder of woman found in trash can

MIDDLETOWN — A man learned how long he will be behind bars for the shooting death of 35-year-old Asiah Slone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brandon Davis was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court documents.

TRENDING STORIES:

Davis received an additional four and a half years for gun charges and 10 years for being a repeat violent offender, according to court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a jury found Davis guilty on all counts including aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and having weapons under disability.

Davis’ sentence stems from the shooting death of Slone. She was reported missing in June.

Investigators found her remains in a trash can on Centennial Avenue in Middletown on July 1, 2024, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Butler County Prosecutors said Davis shot Slone twice, but she survived, according to Cincinnati TV stations WLWT-5 and WKRC-12.

Davis allegedly told Perry Hart to shoot Slone again, which killed her, both stations reported.

Hart was also charged in Slone’s murder. He pleaded guilty to murder charges last week and is scheduled to be back in court on March 31.

Hart testified against Davis during his five-day trial.

Davis is eligible for parole after 45 years, according to court documents.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group