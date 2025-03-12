At least 1 dead after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person is dead after a crash in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.
Dayton police were called to the intersection of Stanley Avenue and Helena Street around 5 p.m.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office told News Center 7 that they didn’t respond to the scene, but they were called to the hospital.
News Center 7 crews on scene of the crash see crime scene tape blocking a large part of the road.
We will continue to follow this story.
