Teen shot multiple times near local park, suspect arrested

DAYTON — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy near a Dayton park on Tuesday.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to police about the arrest. They say Flock Safety cameras played an important role in finding the suspect tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on N. Garland Avenue in Dayton.

Major Brian Johns, with Dayton Police, said Wednesday that a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and ran to Washington Park.

News Center 7 spoke to a woman at the scene who said she saw two kids running diagonally across the park when one dropped. She said she then ran to help.

“I yelled for everybody around to grab me a belt and some sort of cloth of any kind, and I put pressure on his gunshot wound and held it there as tight as I could,” Betty London said. “He thought he was going to die.”

The teen was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to Johns.

