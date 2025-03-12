Man goes to Ohio police station to kill officer, attacks woman in lobby, police say

ELYRIA — A man was arrested this week after police say he showed up to their station with the “explicit intent of killing an office,” but attacked a woman instead when he couldn’t find one.

Daniel Carrillo was arrested Monday afternoon in the lobby of the Elyria Police Station in northern Ohio, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

Police said a woman was standing in line to get a copy of a report when Carrillo came up to her with a belt in his hands and wrapped it around her neck.

WOIO reported that the woman believed he was going to kill her after seeing the look in his eyes.

Police were able to rescue the woman and detain Carrillo.

The woman was treated for injuries at the station but declined further medical treatment.

Carrillo told police he smoked marijuana before going to the station. He had taken off his belt before going into the station with the “plan being to use his belt in the attack,” WOIO reported.

He also reportedly told police that if he were released, he would try and kill again.

Carrillo remains booked in the Lorain County Jail.

